Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,871 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.48% of TXO Partners worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of TXO Partners by 1,127.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,025,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,682,000 after purchasing an additional 942,295 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,346,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in TXO Partners by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 493,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 135,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 43.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 70,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the second quarter worth $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

TXO opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. TXO Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $717.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TXO Partners Cuts Dividend

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.97%.

Insider Transactions at TXO Partners

In other TXO Partners news, insider Keith A. Hutton bought 878,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,004,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Keith A. Hutton acquired 878,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $17,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,000,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,004,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bob R. Simpson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

