Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.61 Million Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 804.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,693,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,844 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,359,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,799,000 after acquiring an additional 184,453 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,287,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,141,000 after acquiring an additional 532,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 935,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,923,000 after purchasing an additional 89,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.29.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PB. Truist Financial downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prosperity Bancshares

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

