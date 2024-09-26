Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 623.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,424 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.14% of LiveRamp worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in LiveRamp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in LiveRamp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in LiveRamp by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 187.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $42.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.23 and a beta of 0.96.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $149,982.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,491.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RAMP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

