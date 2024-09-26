Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,921 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 348,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 130,749 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Stock Performance

CNYA stock opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a market cap of $282.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.44. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

