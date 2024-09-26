Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.51 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 382.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,421,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Masimo by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,269,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,617 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Masimo by 13.6% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,742,000 after purchasing an additional 177,914 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 877,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,856,000 after purchasing an additional 327,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 45.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,201,000 after purchasing an additional 165,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Masimo Price Performance

Masimo stock opened at $133.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.15 and its 200 day moving average is $124.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $153.93.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Profile



Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

