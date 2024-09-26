Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Varonis Systems worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $57.15 on Thursday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -60.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average of $48.29.

Insider Activity

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $3,828,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 494,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,219,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VRNS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Baird R W raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

