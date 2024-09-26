Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,157,155,000 after buying an additional 2,856,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,976,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,015,000 after buying an additional 2,143,081 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,419,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,921 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.154 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.