Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 174,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 25.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie raised Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodside Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:WDS opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $23.64.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.52%.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

