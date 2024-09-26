Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 13,299 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 46.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,220 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Shell by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Zega Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 104,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Shell by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 205,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $212.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $74.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average is $70.76.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.