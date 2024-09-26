Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 147,346 Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 147,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 133.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOMD. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $810.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.21 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

