Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,337,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,619,000 after acquiring an additional 577,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $48,562,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,911,000 after purchasing an additional 179,775 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 240.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,170,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 826,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,186,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance
NASDAQ:PECO opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.91, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.21. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $39.08.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 267.39%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PECO. Compass Point upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.