Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,337,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,619,000 after acquiring an additional 577,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $48,562,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,911,000 after purchasing an additional 179,775 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 240.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,170,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 826,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,186,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.91, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.21. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $39.08.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 267.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PECO. Compass Point upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

