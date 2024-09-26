Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 344,226 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 344,226 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UGI. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in UGI by 99.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in UGI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. UGI’s payout ratio is -365.85%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

