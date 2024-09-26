Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 35,317 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 35,317 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 96,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 73,460 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 363,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter valued at about $71,000.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

