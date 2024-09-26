Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 80.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,352,224.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,979,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Paylocity from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $200.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.13.

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY stock opened at $161.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.94. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $129.94 and a one year high of $206.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.72.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.29 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

