HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Trading Down 5.8%

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.20 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.08). Approximately 1,802,775 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 849,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.69 ($0.09).

HSS Hire Group Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £46.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.90.

Get HSS Hire Group alerts:

HSS Hire Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. HSS Hire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.