Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $50.00 at Susquehanna

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HUBG. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.65.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hub Group

Hub Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Hub Group stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Hub Group by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.