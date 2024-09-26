Hudbay Minerals Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.95.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.34.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$11.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. The firm has a market cap of C$4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.21. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$5.46 and a 12-month high of C$14.33.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.