Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 million, a PE ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.03 million. Analysts predict that Hudson Global will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

