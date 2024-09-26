Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives $6.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $6.50 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $9.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $48,292.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,307.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $49,399.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,439.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $48,292.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,307.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,489,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 282.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,786,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,869 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,505,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,100 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 78.0% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,224,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 536,540 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

