Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 117.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,886 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,621,000 after buying an additional 1,124,100 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 94,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 2,066,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 139,619 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $49,399.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,439.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $48,292.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,307.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $49,399.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,439.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE HPP opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $9.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Stories

