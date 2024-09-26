Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) & MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Head-To-Head Review

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

MiNK Therapeutics has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humacyte has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Humacyte”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.46 million ($0.60) -1.27 Humacyte $1.57 million 413.76 -$110.78 million ($1.00) -5.46

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MiNK Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Humacyte. Humacyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiNK Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

2.9% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Humacyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Humacyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MiNK Therapeutics and Humacyte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Humacyte 0 1 4 1 3.00

MiNK Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,084.21%. Humacyte has a consensus price target of $9.80, suggesting a potential upside of 79.65%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Humacyte.

Profitability

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Humacyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -233.85% Humacyte N/A -942.81% -79.04%

Summary

Humacyte beats MiNK Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiNK Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. It is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; pediatric heart surgery; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as for the delivery of cellular therapy, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

