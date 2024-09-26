Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Shares Down 5.6%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.70 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). 398,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,687,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 17 ($0.23) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.
Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance
About Hummingbird Resources
Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.
