Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBANM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.26. 14,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,190. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $25.02.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3563 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

