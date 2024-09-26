Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 51.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,771,000 after buying an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 446,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,867,000 after buying an additional 65,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $257.02 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.11 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.11.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

