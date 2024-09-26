Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 638,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.62% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $157,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,112,000 after buying an additional 88,671 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HII stock opened at $257.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.43 and a 200-day moving average of $265.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

