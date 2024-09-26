Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $107.50

Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 107.50 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 107.52 ($1.44). Huntsworth shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.44), with a volume of 505,026 shares traded.
Huntsworth Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36. The company has a market capitalization of £399.60 million and a PE ratio of 19.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.50.
About Huntsworth
Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.
