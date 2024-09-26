Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Trading Up 1.5%

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.04. 33,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 104,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Hyperfine Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $74.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. Hyperfine had a negative net margin of 347.05% and a negative return on equity of 51.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that Hyperfine, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyperfine Company Profile

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors.

