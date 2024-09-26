IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.54

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.54 and traded as high as C$7.50. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$7.44, with a volume of 2,245,519 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of C$4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$527.18 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.969697 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.09, for a total transaction of C$99,206.80. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

