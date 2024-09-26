Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Up 144.7% in September

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, an increase of 144.7% from the August 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised Iberdrola to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Iberdrola Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.97. 23,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,287. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.57. The company has a market cap of $97.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $61.59.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

