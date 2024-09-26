iBio (NYSE:IBIO) Trading 1.6% Higher

iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 46,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,377,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

IBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on iBio in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of iBio in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBio during the first quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iBio during the first quarter worth approximately $2,761,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iBio during the first quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

