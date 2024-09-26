Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.17.

Shares of ICHR opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. Ichor has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $937.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.91.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $203.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.75 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Ichor will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Ichor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 99.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

