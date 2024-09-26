Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Trading 11% Higher

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.35 and last traded at $30.90. 113,941 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 311,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICHR. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ichor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Get Ichor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICHR

Ichor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.64.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.75 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Ichor by 50.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.