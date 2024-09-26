IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IDEX by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,964,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,609,000 after acquiring an additional 555,250 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 75.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 519,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,179,000 after acquiring an additional 223,422 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,994,000 after acquiring an additional 81,780 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IDEX by 20.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1.8% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 433,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

IDEX Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $209.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.10 and a 200 day moving average of $213.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

