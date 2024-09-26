IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0836 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,272. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $25.20.
IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
