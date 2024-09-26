IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sets New 12-Month High at $197.21

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $197.21 and last traded at $193.91, with a volume of 17408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.89.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.26 and a 200 day moving average of $146.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.38.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter.

IES announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.73, for a total value of $883,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,377,347.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.73, for a total value of $883,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,347.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $8,152,242.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,134,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,245,713.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,966 shares of company stock valued at $26,003,099. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IES during the second quarter worth about $3,328,000. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,239,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in IES by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES in the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IES by 1,863.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

