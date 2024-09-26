IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Price Down 21.1%

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 21.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 133 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.81). Approximately 403,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 191,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171 ($2.29).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.35) price objective on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company has a market cap of £128.63 million, a P/E ratio of 500.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 193.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04.

IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.

