IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Price Down 21.1%

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGRGet Free Report)’s stock price dropped 21.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 133 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.81). Approximately 403,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 191,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171 ($2.29).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.35) price objective on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on IG Design Group

IG Design Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £128.63 million, a P/E ratio of 500.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 193.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04.

About IG Design Group

(Get Free Report)

IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.