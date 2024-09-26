IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Price Down 21.1%

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 21.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 133 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.81). Approximately 403,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 191,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171 ($2.29).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.35) price objective on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.
View Our Latest Report on IG Design Group
IG Design Group Stock Performance
About IG Design Group
IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IG Design Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.