IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 6.8%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)'s share price traded down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.27 and last traded at $15.29. 197,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 313,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on IGMS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

IGM Biosciences Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $940.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.19.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7,571.35% and a negative return on equity of 119.02%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $45,536.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,430.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $279,957. 57.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 164,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IGM Biosciences



IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

