iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE) Short Interest Up 67.5% in September

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the August 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AILE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iLearningEngines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iLearningEngines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iLearningEngines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iLearningEngines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iLearningEngines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

iLearningEngines stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23. iLearningEngines has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

iLearningEngines ( NASDAQ:AILE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that iLearningEngines will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of iLearningEngines in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

