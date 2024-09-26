iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW) Short Interest Update

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the August 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iLearningEngines Stock Performance

Shares of AILEW stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. iLearningEngines has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55.

Get iLearningEngines alerts:

About iLearningEngines

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

Receive News & Ratings for iLearningEngines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iLearningEngines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.