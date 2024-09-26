Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,006,000 after acquiring an additional 51,654 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,469,000 after purchasing an additional 119,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,998,000 after purchasing an additional 133,853 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,001,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,232,000 after purchasing an additional 99,175 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 767,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,926,000 after buying an additional 180,458 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $258.21 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

