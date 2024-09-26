Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF Stock Performance

Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.29. 328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Get Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF alerts:

Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NACP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Minority Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap companies selected and weighted based on social criteria as defined by the NAACP. NACP was launched on Jul 18, 2018 and is managed by Impact Shares.

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.