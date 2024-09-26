Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMNGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

WOMN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.53. 5,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747. Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.95 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13.

About Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN)

