Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

WOMN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.53. 5,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747. Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.95 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13.

About Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

