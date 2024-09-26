IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Trading 2% Higher

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25. 502,869 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 284,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

IMPACT Silver Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$61.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Get IMPACT Silver alerts:

IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.72 million during the quarter. IMPACT Silver had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IMPACT Silver Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.