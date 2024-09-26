Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,158.38

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,158.38 ($28.90) and traded as high as GBX 2,204 ($29.51). Imperial Brands shares last traded at GBX 2,199 ($29.45), with a volume of 1,347,164 shares.

Imperial Brands Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 956.09, a PEG ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,158.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,968.81.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.