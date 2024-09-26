Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822,478 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,205 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.15% of Imperial Oil worth $56,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 84.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 938.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMO. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

IMO stock opened at $70.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $77.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.73%. Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4336 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

