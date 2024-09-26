Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,481,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786,691 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $71,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 83.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 30.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 39.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 805,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,388,753.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $150,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,697.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 805,359 shares in the company, valued at $40,388,753.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,520 shares of company stock worth $8,111,707. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.17 and a beta of 1.00. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $69.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.10.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.25). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $145.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair began coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

