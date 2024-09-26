Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Shares Down 14.5%

Shares of Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) fell 14.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 12.20 ($0.16). 578,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 294,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.27 ($0.19).

Indus Gas Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.88. The firm has a market cap of £21.77 million, a PE ratio of 91.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

