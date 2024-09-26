Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 307,803 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Informatica worth $24,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Informatica by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,720,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,966,000 after buying an additional 883,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Informatica by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,575,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,155,000 after purchasing an additional 267,748 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Informatica by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,554,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,006,000 after buying an additional 1,266,265 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Informatica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,045,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Informatica by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,411,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,597,000 after buying an additional 141,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $278,121.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,817,638.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Informatica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Informatica from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Informatica from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

Shares of INFA opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,255.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06. Informatica Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.97 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 9.60%. Informatica’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

