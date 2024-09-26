ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Holdings Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,677,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,615 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,568,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,693,000 after purchasing an additional 622,037 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,930,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,695,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 257,440 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ING Groep by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,332,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 655,011 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $18.02 on Thursday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.8143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 5.9%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.76%.

ING Groep Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.