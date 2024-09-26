Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $137.21

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $137.21 and last traded at $136.56, with a volume of 33300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.19.

INGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,024,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,491. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter worth $2,519,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter worth $279,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.8% during the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $2,966,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

